MENNO — SoDak Stamm Germans from Russia Heritage Society will have its annual Christmas Program at the Peace Reformed Church in Menno at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
The theme will be “The Old Country Church Program.” The program is open to all the public. Potluck lunch of sandwiches and Christmas goodies and time of fellowship to follow.
For more information, call 605-212-9011.
