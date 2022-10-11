City Begins Moving Forward With SAC Changes

Just over a month after opting to maintain fitness operations at the Summit Activities Center (SAC) amid a public push to keep it open, the city is starting to make efforts at expanding activities and availability at the facility.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 8-0 to return rates to a level close to pre-pandemic levels.
Commissioner Ben Brunick was absent Monday night.
As of Nov. 1, the current $20 per month adult individual membership will be adjusted to $30 per month and the adult individual membership fee will go from $200 per year to $330 per year.
City Manager Amy Leon told the board these aren’t the only changes people will be seeing in the immediate future.
“In August, you’ll remember that we got a lot of comments about the Summit Activities Center at public meetings and we got some emails and phone calls,” she said. “We’ve utilized that input to make some changes and to return some operations that were in place prior to the pandemic.”
She noted that weekend hours were recently expanded from closing at 4 p.m. to closing at 7 p.m.
Leon also said plans are to put the recently vacated Yankton College offices to use.
“We have been working on the cleaning, the maintenance and painting of the former Yankton College space, so we’re going to use that area as dedicated space for fitness classes,” she said. “That’s an area that, as of 2024 — I believe —is no longer needed by Yankton College and they’re currently vacated, so we need to negotiate the long-term use of that with the Yankton School District (YSD). But they’re amenable to allowing us to use that for dedicated fitness programs.”
Leon said the SAC will also be making the pool available for additional open swim opportunities.
“Open swims on Saturdays, Sunday, Monday evenings and Wednesday evenings began Oct. 1,” she said. “The no-school special open swims that are on weekdays when there will be no YSD classes will also be planned this winter. We’re also looking at some additional water-based fitness programming.”
She said consideration will also be made for pickleball and adding a youth rate.
With new additions will come some new rules.
“We also heard a lot from patrons at the SAC that we’ve had some issues with middle school-aged kids unsupervised using weight and fitness equipment upstairs unsafely,” she said. “We’ve tried to make the facility more safe for everyone, but also answered that concern by changing to a policy that requires middle school-aged kids (11-14) to be supervised by an adult who will be working out with them to avoid injury and help them use the equipment properly and get those safe exercise habits down.”
Leon said a committee to study the future of the SAC is still coming together.
Commissioner Tony Maibaum said he wasn’t sure if the recent changes were the right route.
“I’m surprised we’ve already seen this as an agenda item, and I think that actually says a lot about folks’ excitement to put some changes in place,” he said. “At the same time, I’m not sure if it’s useful at this point in time to do that just given that there are so many active folks who came to the City Commission to express their concerns. … Why can’t we just literally email out a survey to the existing Summit Activities Center members to ask them, ‘Here’s what’s being proposed. Here’s a calculator to figure out how it might impact you or your family and what their thoughts are.’”
Leon said that the changes — most of which have already been made — were based on the comments and concerns that SAC users expressed this summer.
“These were kind of going back to where we were and adding things we heard were immediate needs — more hours, more programming, more on the schedule — to try to be as reactive to the public input as possible,” she said. “These are introductory changes, certainly.”
There are no other short-term plans to alter operations at the SAC.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.