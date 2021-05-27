Yankton County COVID Task Force Stands Down

The improving COVID-19 situation in the area is allowing another entity created to help combat the pandemic to stand down.
On May 14, the Yankton County COVID-19 task force held its final meeting.
According to Yankton County Director of Emergency Management Paul Scherschligt, a small group of people representing the city, county and health-care community first met in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We decided to have a meeting and start talking about it and see what needed to be done, what we could do and how we get people to know (what’s going on),” he said. “It started out with three or four people from the hospital, the city, the county doing a Facebook Live with Dr. (Michael) Pietila talking about the virus itself. After that meeting we had with them and raising awareness of it, we decided we ought to meet and talk about it because things were starting to ramp up.”
He said that, as time went along and the situation became more critical, the task force grew exponentially.
“It just roller-coastered from a small group of folks talking to we had about 98 people altogether,” he said. “They wouldn’t necessarily all be on the meeting every time, but when we got going in April and May of last year, we were averaging about 60 people on a Zoom meeting.”
These meetings would be held almost daily and would act as a way of disseminating information from the state and federal government to various entities across the county.
But as 2020 turned to 2021 and vaccine distribution began along with a coinciding drop in cases, meetings went from daily to weekly.
And over the last month, with the CDC beginning to ramp down restrictions applicable to Yankton County and area residents, Scherschligt said meetings had fewer and fewer discussion points.
“It was decided we really weren’t talking about a whole lot of stuff anymore at the meetings,” he said. “So we decided we will stop having these Zoom meetings. … We didn’t have a lot of information to be sharing anymore because, I don’t want to say it’s settled down, but it’s not as bad as when we first started.”
He said the task force is still able to meet again if the local situation should make a negative turn.
“If something would change where something else happened, we would send out an invite, determine whether or not we could meet in person or if we need to do another Zoom video conference,” he said. “We would stand up in a heartbeat if it was warranted to do so.”
Scherschligt added that there are some positive takeaways from the formation of the COVID-19 task force that could be applied in future emergency situations.
“We built a lot of bridges with a lot of new partners and new people,” he said. “We knew who they were, but now we really know, if we need something in a crisis, what they can throw at the table in a crisis. … Most people that were on the conference calls had some form of expertise that they could bring to the table and make things easier to do the whole scope of work.”
