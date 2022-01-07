CROFTON, Neb. — For Frank and Megan Marsh, owning the Argo Hotel in Crofton has become somewhat of a “spirit-filled” experience.
After purchasing the historic hotel five years ago, the Marshes were asked by Crofton residents about unexpected guests at their bed-and-breakfast.
The Marshes didn’t know what the residents meant, until Frank received a query from a local law enforcement officer.
“The town policeman asked if I noticed anything. I asked, “Notice? Like what?’ I hadn’t seen anything unusual,” Frank said.
“The policeman said, ‘You will,’” Frank added.
The 1912 hotel, a local landmark, has become known for more than its fine accommodations reflecting that era. The three-story brick building has also become renowned for its rumored ghosts and other paranormal activity.
Now, the entire world can learn more about the Argo’s spook-tacular history.
The “Ghost Hunters” series will feature the Argo Hotel on the Discovery Plus streaming channel starting today (Saturday). The episode, the second in the season series, is entitled “Lost Bones of the Argo.”
The series debuted in 2004 on the Syfy Channel and later ran on the A&E network before finding its current home on Discovery Plus. The original program featured Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson as plumbers who moonlighted as investigators of places reported as haunted.
The duo formed “The Atlantic Paranormal Society” (TAPS) and took viewers on adventures seeking out ghosts and other things that go bump in the night. While team members have changed over the years, the show has retained its same format and mission.
The Ghost Hunters crew declined an interview with the Press & Dakotan during their visit last summer in Crofton. A spokesman for the Los Angeles-based crew said details weren’t being released about the visit or the show.
However, Frank Marsh shared a few of the unexplainable events.
“My wife experienced a few things. I heard a big crash upstairs that sounded like a piece of furniture tipped over, but no one was there,” he said. “Sometimes, I would be (in the hotel) alone at night, and there was this eerie feeling. But it was nothing scary.”
The Marshes weren’t the only ones experiencing unusual things, Frank said.
“We had a guest who photographed something and put it on Facebook. It’s pretty much a ‘Wow!’ picture,” he said. “People say it’s some kind of reflection or plasma (like a ghost). I don’t understand it, but it’s apparently some form of (unusual) state.”
Other strange things have occurred, Frank said.
“In the honeymoon suite, we had enough people tell us that the bathroom door moved that we took off the door and put up some curtains,” he said.
BUYING THE ARGO
The Marshes have purchased historic properties and then restored them to the grandeur of that era. Frank, a carpenter, hails from Bertrand, Nebraska, in the south-central part of the state.
When the Argo Hotel came up for sale, the Marshes didn’t seriously consider buying the property until trekking to Crofton.
The couple fell in love with both the property and community of 800 residents, along with nearby Yankton and the Missouri River. They purchased the Argo and made the move to northeast Nebraska.
For the Marshes, learning about the paranormal past came as a surprise.
“For us, it was strictly an investment,” Frank said. “We didn’t know about any of the paranormal things and that part of the Argo’s history until after we bought it. That was a bonus for us.”
The Argo, located at 211 West Kansas Street, was built in 1912 to serve the railroad traffic. The stately structure consists of three stories with a grand entrance and staircase. The hotel’s mix of grandeur and mystery can be traced to its history.
“The Argo was built because the end of the railroad line was in Crofton, and the ‘higher end’ people want to stay with the workers on their railroad. That brought the need for the Argo,” Frank said.
“The Argo has been a lot of things. Initially, it was built as a hotel for the upper echelon traveling through the area. In the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, it served as a sanitarium. During that nearly 30 years as a sanitarium, there were all kinds of rumors about it. We heard a few things associated with it. We got bombarded with paranormal researchers.”
As the Marshes remodeled the historic hotel, they learned the paranormal history became a major attraction. They offer tours for 12-15 guests each weekend during the season to share the building’s unique stories.
The Marshes even expanded their lodging season to run from April through November in order to accommodate guests who wanted to spend Halloween at the bed-and-breakfast. In conjunction with the night, the Marshes have hosted a large Halloween party where they gave away gifts, played games and offered karaoke.
CATCHING ATTENTION
The Argo’s reputation captured the interest of the “Ghost Hunters” crew, Frank said. The producers scour the Internet and other sources looking for possible program sites that would lend themselves to an investigation.
The Marshes received an email, followed up by a phone call and other contacts.
“We went through a lot of hoops,” Frank said, as the couple didn’t know if they had a ghost of a chance at landing a spot in the series.
The show decided to include the Argo in its season series and headed to Crofton for an intense weeklong shoot.
“They were here five days and five nights, and they were very professional,” Frank said. “They did things that made me go ‘Wow!’ They were authentically seeking to find something.”
About two dozen people make up the “Ghost Hunters” crew, traveling across the United States in their pursuit of the paranormal.
Once the “Ghost Hunters” team arrived, the Marshes weren’t allowed to remain on site. The investigators wanted an environment free of any outside sources.
“The deal is that they wanted a zero-interference baseline. That first night or two, they went through with instrumentation so they could read everything going on,” Frank said.
“They ran electronics through the air and established the baseline. They would go downstairs and shut the breakers off for a period of time where there was nothing, so they could tell if there was an electrical balance or some kind of energy.”
During their time in Crofton, the “Ghost Hunters” crew interviewed the Marshes multiple times, along with area residents, for longstanding stories about the Argo. The crew also reached out to previous Argo owners if they were willing to discuss their experiences.
So, what is the meaning of the “Lost Bones of the Argo” title for the upcoming segment?
“They asked a lot of questions about the rumors about the bones, because there were stories that bones turned up during renovations,” Frank said.
AWAITING THE SHOW
The Marshes have two children, ages 10 and 7, and the family developed a strong bond with the “Ghost Hunters” crew, Frank said. The main cast remained at the Argo throughout the shoot, while other cast and crew members stayed in Sioux Falls and commuted the 200-mile roundtrip daily.
As the Marshes learned more about the “Ghost Hunters” team and show, Frank was amazed at the millions of followers for the program and the paranormal investigations. Even before the Argo Hotel segment starts streaming, the site will have received international attention on Facebook from the series’ loyal fans and other interested persons.
“They have a tremendous following on social media,” Frank said. “The show has a ready-made audience.”
The Marshes have posted the Argo for sale, noting they have devoted four years to renovating the hotel and feel it’s time to move on. They have already purchased a 1890s building in Webster.
“Looking forward to it but this one here (Argo) will always have a special place in my heart!” Frank wrote on his Facebook post.
The Marshes haven’t seen the final “Ghost Hunters” segment and will join the rest of the audience in checking out the program when it streams. They aren’t planning any special gatherings or large group watch party.
“Megan and I plan to go somewhere else, just to get away and watch it by ourselves,” Frank said. “We don’t know what to expect when the show begins streaming Saturday. They interviewed us three different times. They could use all of it, some of it or none of it at all.”
Has the “Ghost Hunters” experience changed the Marshes’ minds about the paranormal? Well, yes and no.
“My wife is totally into it. I used to be a fairly staunch disbeliever in these kinds of things, but now I’m more open to it,” he said.
“I’ll go out on a limb, and you can take it for what it’s worth, but if paranormal activity is a real thing, then it most certainly has been experienced at the Argo.”
