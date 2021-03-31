SIOUX FALLS — For many of us, health and a steady income are daily blessings, others are not so fortunate. The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is once again out to help the local community through the annual program called Repair Affair™.
The goal of the program is to update an applicant’s home by making it more accessible (wheelchair ramps, grab bars, add railings, etc.), for the low income and elderly or permanently disabled all for no cost to the homeowner (income guidelines apply).
Labor will be donated by volunteers and materials purchased through a grant received by the Housing Division of the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation. All projects will be completed one day only on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The event is sponsored by Great Western Bank and Xcel Energy.
If you or someone you know is in need of accessibility related projects to be completed in their home, contact the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation at (605) 361-8322 to have an application mailed or visit hbacarefoundation.com to download applications to apply for the program.
Applications are due by Thursday, April 15, 2021.
