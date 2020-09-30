Horizon Health Care is now offering medical, behavioral and dental care in their new Yankton location. The expanded 14,000-square-foot facility is now open at 920 Broadway Avenue (former Slumberland building).
The clinic highlights include 12 new exam rooms and four dental operatories with space to grow. It also features additional touches like a spacious lobby, children’s play area, and updated interior design.
“Horizon Health Care sees anyone whether insured, uninsured, Medicare or Medicaid,” said Wade Erickson, Horizon Health Care Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operations Officer. “It’s always been our mission to provide comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health care. This expanded space in a more convenient location helps us best achieve that.”
Wellness throughout all stages of life is a core goal of Horizon Health Care providers. Yankton Community Health Center and Dental Services will support this with unique programs like “Smiles for Miles.” Children ages five and under can receive free dental exams and cleanings during the entire month of October. Horizon also offers telehealth options to promote safety, convenience and continuous care.
Beginning in late September, Dr. Mary Jo Olson of Sanford Vermillion will be available for OB-GYN care at the clinic on a monthly basis.
The clinic hopes to host an open house in the future but is currently monitoring all COVID-19 recommendations to ensure the highest degree of patient safety.
“The people of Yankton and our surrounding communities are of utmost importance to Horizon,” said Erickson. “And we look forward to serving them for years to come.”
