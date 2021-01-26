• Stephen Piper, 30, Vermillion, was arrested Monday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Alexandria Saul, 28, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Monday for driving with a revoked license.
• Diamond Johnson, 19, Milwaukee, was arrested Tuesday for contributing to the delinquency or CHINS or A/N of a minor; and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
