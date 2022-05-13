Finally, Some Rain!

Our collective rain dance must have worked. We just need to keep it going.
After one of the driest winters on record, many of us saw rain toward the end of April and early May. It reminded me of a Biblical miracle.
Around where I live in Nebraska, farmers had finally broken down by mid-April to turn on their pivots in the effort to soften the soil enough to plant. They risked cold nights where the pipes could freeze, and they risked their end-of-the-year profit as irrigation isn’t free.
I think we can all understand the desperation our farmers were feeling as planting was delayed week after week, waiting on the slim hope for rain. Indeed, corn planting is behind in both Nebraska and South Dakota though soybean planting is more on target.
There is still plenty of time to get corn in the ground for a full growing season, but generally where I live, many farmers have their corn planted early so they’re not crunched when it comes to planting soybeans.
The best news, though, is not that planting can finally commence but that there is moisture in the topsoil so that the seeds will actually germinate.
It happened so fast. Just like that, our weather has transitioned from some form of desert-like winter to the humidity and temps of early June. The only thing missing is the clouds of mosquitoes, but I’m sure they’re on their way.
For the past couple weeks, there have been regular chances for rain. We’ve seen thunderstorms, foggy mornings, misty afternoons, and days of deluge. It’s like the wildfire-prone nine months never existed. The trees are exploding with green leaves and so is my lawn. Our pastures are ready to receive livestock when only a couple weeks ago, we wondered if we should mow the dead grass to cut down on the fire kindling risk.
There are so many things in this world that humans have learned how to control or at least manage, but the weather is not one of them. We continue to be at the mercy of El Nino patterns and where the jet stream crosses the continent.
It appears that the drought has broken, but it’s not that simple. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, our drought conditions have improved but only slightly. The Yankton area on both sides of the Missouri River remains in Moderate Drought.
It’ll take a lot more regular rainfall through the next many months to not only counter our typical hot summer weather but also to rectify the very dry subsoil beneath our feet.
Per the U.S. Drought Monitor, the current drought level is expected to continue until at least the end of July. We are forecast to experience above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation through the end of September. It appears that this rainy season will be brief and then return us to our new normal: more drought.
Be we can always hope … and figure out some new moves for our rain dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.