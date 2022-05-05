MENNO — Due to the cooler-than-normal spring, the Menno Pioneer Opry will NOT begin this Friday evening, May 6. They will be holding their first opry program of the year on Friday evening, June 3, at 7 p.m., and will be having the Opry on the first Friday evening of the month until October.
For more information about the Menno Pioneer Opry, call 605-212-9011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.