Omahans Greet Bus From US Southern Border, Filled With Asylum-Seeking Migrants
Adobe Stock

OMAHA, Neb. — A charter bus carrying 39 asylum seekers from seven countries arrived Tuesday in Omaha, where local volunteers temporarily will host the group that was part of an overflow at the U.S. border.

The Omaha team had been preparing for weeks for the men, women and children sent by a faith-based shelter in the border city of El Paso, Texas.

