The Center, 900 Whiting Drive, Yankton, is hosting a BBQ Rib dinner curbside pickup on Wednesday, June 24, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. There is a cost per meal. All ages welcome and it’s open to the public, but you must call for reservations at 665-1055.
Enter through the west parking lot entrance and you will be able to drive straight through.
