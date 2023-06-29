Restore Church To Hold First Service In Former Yankton Mall

Yankton’s Restore Church, led by Pastor Jeff Mueller, will hold its first service this weekend at its new location in Event Central, formerly the Yankton Mall.

 Courtesy Photo

Taking their preaching, music, and kids ministry to new levels, Restore Church, having outgrown its location on Locust Street, is moving to the Yankton Mall (now known as Event Central). Their first service will be 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.

“It’s become so full at our current space that not only does the building run out of room after going to multiple services, I also feel like we’re encroaching on our neighborhood regarding parking and traffic,” Pastor Jeff Mueller said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.