Restore Church To Hold First Service In Former Yankton Mall

Taking their preaching, music, and kids ministry to new levels, Restore Church, having outgrown its location on Locust Street, is moving to the Yankton Mall (now known as Event Central). Their first service will be 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.
“It’s become so full at our current space that not only does the building run out of room after going to multiple services, I also feel like we’re encroaching on our neighborhood regarding parking and traffic,” Pastor Jeff Mueller said.
The added space is a welcome addition to the church’s offerings.
“I am excited to have much more space to gather for Sunday morning worship. We’ll have more space in the children’s wing, allowing for bigger and better ministry. Restore Church is bursting at the seams — all Glory to God,” said Leah Biorn, WRAP director.
Mueller added, “Sometimes it feels like the roof will fly off the space because there’s so much worship happening in such a small place. Everyone in Yankton should stop by at some point in time and enjoy Restore’s music.”
The Kid’s Wing will have 4,000 square feet dedicated to hosting nearly 100 kids, the most extensive upgrades. The KidsMin Program will have a Kids Worship Space where kids ages fifth grade and younger can check in and receive their custom, age-designed worship services while parents worship with the peace of mind of the lesson and security of their children.
“Many people here in Yankton and our surrounding areas are waiting to be reached,” said Breanna Jensen, Awana director. “This new space will give us more room to do just that. I’m especially excited for our Wednesday night Awana group to be able to meet there. We currently run our Awana program out of Kids Campus on 15th Street. Our classrooms are bursting at the seams. Praise God. Moving Awana into the new space will allow us to reach many more kids, share the Gospel, and walk alongside them as they grow in their faith. It will also give us a new worship and game space. As we move into the mall, I can’t wait to see what God has in store for our Awana program over the next year. It’s gonna be big,”
The new church site gives Restore a lot of room to grow.
“Gospel-focused, high-quality kids ministry is one of our top priorities, and in our old area, we vacated all of our offices to make more kids rooms, and we’re still out of space,” Mueller said.
“My words do not do this justice — parents just need to come and see for themselves. However, my point is that we have a kids’ space with room to grow now that is almost the same size as our whole former Church. I think we’re about to see a bright future for the mall, and Restore plans to be part of it.”
Restore’s plans include a Youth Center, not just for its church but also for the community. The Kids Campus on 15th Street has been a hit for families with younger children, so a Youth Center is a natural next step.
Restore’s philosophy is to have a world-class ministry on Sundays and to provide critical needs for the community between Sundays.
“The Youth Center will likely be built in our prior church space but may also become part of our mall Plans. We’ll make that decision once the dust settles on our finished mall project,” Mueller said.
The new space will accommodate approximately 300 people per service.
“And we hope to fill that up,” says Mueller. “My goal is to run multiple services there with over 1,000 people by the end of 2024.
“I’d also like to add that while I believe with all of my heart that the church is a people and not a building, the church space is a powerful tool that impacts how we can care for people or handle our weekly gatherings.”
Restore’s present ministries include a Spanish Church (Restore Espanol), a food pantry, financial peace coaching, a monthly community meal (free to all of Yankton), Foster Family Support ministry (WRAP), Awana, a very dynamic Sunday Kids Ministry, Virtual Assistant program (Assist), Restore Youth, Church Transportation Assistance Team, Ministry of Motherhood to bless moms when they have a baby, Yankton’s only Foster Closet, Biblical Counseling Ministry (2 Mile Ministries) and more.
“There’s much of what we do outside the church building,” Mueller said. “Ministry such as Small Groups across the city (Gospel Community), Kids Campus, community events like Movie at the Meridian, Love Our City, the Kids Campus Easter Egg Hunt, Valentines Date Night Out, and more still.”
