PIERRE — South Dakota Housing is inviting developers to submit applications for funding from the Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) program.
Any for-profit or nonprofit entity, tribal government, housing authority, political subdivision of South Dakota or agency of South Dakota is eligible to apply for funding.
The Housing Opportunity Fund may be used for new construction, rehabilitation, or the purchase and rehabilitation of rental or homeownership housing. Due to limited funding availability, S.D. Housing is not accepting applications for programs during this open application cycle.
The Housing Opportunity Fund program allocation plan and application form can be found on S.D. Housing’s website at www.sdhousing.org. Refer to the website for HOF funding limitations. Complete applications must be received by S.D. Housing no later than Friday, June 30, at 5 p.m. CST.
Funding will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information on the Housing Opportunity Fund, contact Amy Eldridge, Housing Development Officer, at 605-773-3181 or amy@sdhda.org.
