LYONS, Neb. — The Center for Rural Affairs, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has announced recognition of outstanding people and entities in three states.
Awards include:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Becoming windy with showers likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 1:52 am
LYONS, Neb. — The Center for Rural Affairs, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has announced recognition of outstanding people and entities in three states.
Awards include:
• Seventh Generation Award: Jim and Lisa French, Partridge, Kansas, for lifetime service in making major contributions in improving rural life and protecting our land and water.
• Citizenship Award: Megan Vaith, Scotland, South Dakota, for working closely with the Center to advance public policies that strengthen family farms, ranches, and rural communities.
• George Norris Policy Award: Sen. Myron Dorn, Adams, Nebraska, for employing bipartisanship, compromise, and consensus to improve policy outcomes for family farms and rural communities.
• Rural Community Champion Award: LaVonne Snake, Winnebago, Nebraska, for making extraordinary contributions in building community engagement within her own communities around nutrition education and food sovereignty.
• Entrepreneur Award: Reyna Sibrian, Blanca González, and Joaquina Rojas, owners of Bambino’s Daycare in South Sioux City, Nebraska, for utilizing the Center’s services and successfully operating and growing their business.
• Entrepreneur Partner Award: Echo Collective, Lincoln, Nebraska, for demonstrating outstanding support for the Center and exceptional dedication to small business development through technical assistance, business training, lending, and networking across rural Nebraska.
Ceremonies are being held in each community.
The Center for Rural Affairs works to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action-oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.