2020 Election Looks To Smash Records

In Tuesday’s election, voters may make their own national history.
Hundreds of thousands of absentee votes are already cast in South Dakota and Nebraska, and millions of ballots have been cast nationwide, pointing to a possible record-shattering U.S. election turnout.
And there’s still time for a late rush of absentee ballots along with in-person voting on Election Day itself.
The presidential and congressional races aren’t the only major decision decided by area voters. Residents of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska will decide races at the legislative, county and local levels as well as state and local ballot measures.
The following is a roundup of a number of races and ballot measures in the Yankton region.
SOUTH DAKOTA
As of Friday, the South Dakota Secretary of State reported 202,464 absentee ballots returned out of 218,397 sent. The state has received 83,503 walk-in ballots and 3,544 ballots sent to the military and overseas citizens.
The figure would account for more than one-third of the state’s 578,550 active registered voters.
Yankton County was nearing 5,000 absentee votes — or 34.4% of all registered voters — with one week remaining before the election.
Other counties were also seeing large turnouts, including Charles Mix County where the courthouse has been closed because of COVID-19.
Auditor Danielle Davenport said her office has worked to accommodate voters who want to cast their ballots at the Lake Andes courthouse. Charles Mix County has 5,412 registered voters.
“We have had 190 walk-in voters and are now up to 1,038 ballots received out of 1,251 sent out,” she said Thursday. “We wait on them in office and have tables with booths set up out in our lobby. We are still the only (Charles Mix) county office allowing non-employees in the building just for election reasons.”
For the Legislature, voters in southeastern South Dakota will decide races in Districts 17, 18 and 21. The District 16 and 19 Senate and House seats are uncontested.
DISTRICT 17: This district consists of Clay and Turner counties.
In the Senate race, voters will elect one candidate for a two-year term from among Republican incumbent Art Rusch of Vermillion and two challengers, Democrat Ailee Johns of Vermillion and Libertarian Gregory Baldwin of Wakonda
In the House race, two candidates will be chosen for two-year terms from among Republicans Richard Vasgaard of Centerville and Sydney Davis of Burbank and Democrats Caitlin Collier and Al Leber, both of Vermillion.
Two new House members are guaranteed. Republican incumbent Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley ran for the Senate and narrowly lost the GOP primary to Rusch. The other incumbent, Democrat Ray Ring of Vermillion, was term limited and could not run again for the House. He chose not to run for the Senate.
DISTRICT 18: This district consists of Yankton County.
In the Senate race, voters will choose between Republican Jean Hunhoff and Democrat Jordan Foos, both of Yankton.
A new senator is guaranteed, as Democratic incumbent Craig Kennedy of Yankton chose not to run for re-election. Hunhoff currently serves in the House and is seeking a move to the Senate, while Foos is a political newcomer.
In the House, no election is needed as only two candidates — Democrat Ryan Cwach and Republican Mike Stevens, both of Yankton — are running for the two open seats. Cwach is an incumbent, while Stevens is returning after previously serving in the Legislature and will fill Hunhoff’s seat.
• DISTRICT 21: This district consists of Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties and a portion of Bon Homme County.
In the Senate, a new face is guaranteed as Republican incumbent Rocky Blare of Ideal gave up his Senate seat and instead is seeking to win one of the two House eats.
In the Senate race, voters will choose between Republican Erin Tobin of Winner and Democrat Dan Kerner Andersson of Burke for the two-year term.
Tobin earned her spot in the general election by winning the GOP primary over Lee Qualm, who had given up his House seat to run for the Senate.
In the House race, voters will choose two candidates from among Republicans Blare and Caleb Finck of Tripp and Democrat Jessica Hegge of Platte.
Meanwhile, county commission races will be decided in Bon Homme, Clay and Yankton counties.
• BON HOMME: Voters will decide two county commission races.
In District 2, voters will decide between Democratic incumbent Bruce Voigt and Republican challenger Ed Van Gerpen, both of Avon.
In District 4, Democrat Terry Sestak and Republican Jason Kokes, both of Tabor, are seeking the open seat. Incumbent John Hauck isn’t running for re-election.
In a special district race, Stan Hieb of Tripp faces Larry DeJong of Avon for conservation district supervisor.
• CLAY COUNTY: The lone race finds six candidates running for three open at-large seats. The candidates are Republicans James Bohnsack of Vermillion and Travis Mockler of Centerville; Democrats Elizabeth “Betty” Smith, Richard Hammond and Mark Winegar, all of Vermillion; and independent Glenn Pulse of Vermillion.
In a separate municipal election, Vermillion voters will decide whether to adopt a home-rule charter for city government.
• YANKTON COUNTY: Voters will choose two at-large county commissioners from among Republicans Wanda Howey-Fox and Don Kettering, Democrat Bob Gleich and independents Gary Swensen of Yankton and Bill Conkling, all of Yankton.
NEBRASKA
In northeast Nebraska, all-mail balloting is conducted in Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties. Those county clerks — Dave Dowling of Cedar County, Joann Fischer of Knox County and Cindy Purucker of Dixon County — reported a large return of ballots with a week remaining. The three county clerks reported taking measures to ensure the safety of the all-mail balloting process.
Knox and Cedar counties are now using all-mail balloting for their entire counties. They had used limited all-mail balloting in previous years.
Tuesday’s election will decide a number of city, village and school races. Nebraska allows write-in voting, which means a candidate may not be listed on the ballot but could win the race or a position by write-in votes.
The following is a round-up of most local races in the three area counties.
• CEDAR: No contested races are set for the county level. In the District 2 commission race, incumbent Craig Bartels defeated challenger John Thelen in the May primary.
FORDYCE: In the village race, Thomas Pinkelman is the lone candidate for two open board seats. In addition, voters will decide a sales-tax measure.
HARTINGTON: In the city race, Roman Sudbeck and Chris Bartling are running for two at-large seats on the council. Joseph Hish, Karma Schulte and Roger Filips are running for the three at-large seats on the airport authority board.
In addition, Hartington voters will decide measures dealing with a sales tax and an economic development program.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE: In the school board race, Aaron Edward Fuelberth, Jason Heikes and Dana Rosener aer running for three seats.
LAUREL-CONCORD/COLERIDGE: The school district is asking its patrons to approve a $23 million school update and renovation project. In the school race, Carol Erwin, Dustin Thompson and Samuel Recob are running for four board seats.
ST. HELENA: In the village race, Victor Paltz and Kyle Suing are running for the two seats on the board.
WYNOT: In the school board race, Greg Hite and Kelly Wieseler are running for three open seats. In the village race, Michael Klug, Stevie Holmes and Janice Heimes (by petition) are running for the three open seats.
• DIXON: The candidates for Dixon County Supervisor are Republicans Deric Anderson in District 2, Neil Blohm in District 4 and Terry Nicholson in District 6.
PONCA: In the school race, Monte Burkl, Phil Kramper, Shawn Fethkenher and William Kastning are running for three open seats. In the city race, Andrew Stark and Dillon Rickett are running for two seats in Ward 1, and D.J. Smith is running for one seat in Ward 2.
• KNOX COUNTY: The races for board of supervisors include Republican Patrick Laska in District 2, Republican James Sokol Jr. and Democrat Kevin Mlady in District 4 and Democrat Danny Schlote in Distrct 6.
BAZILE MILLS: In the village board race, Richard Stubben and Lawrence Vorherms are running for the two seats.
BLOOMFIELD: Competing for the three school board seats are Christy Mackeprang, Jason Hefner and Jessica Loseke. For city council, Steven Barney and Scott Ober are running for the two open seats. Cindy Barney is running for the city airport authority.
CENTER: Tricia Smith and Alisha Schroeder are running for the two village board seats.
CREIGHTON: In the school board race, Matthew Fritz, Greg Kuhlman and Duane Fanta are running for the three open seats. In the city council race, Eric Schroeder and Mike Nutting are candidates for the two at-large seats. Richard Porter is running for the city airport authority.
CROFTON: in the school board race, seeking the three open seats are Jayne Arens, Michael Janssen, Lisa Van Heek and Larry Potts. Seeking the two at-large city council seats are James Murphy, Juliet de Shazer, Bob Evans and Gerald Steffen.
NIOBRARA: Ward Adema is the lone candidate for three open seats from District 1. In the race for village board of trustees, Jeff Bauer and Jessica Nielsen are two candidates seeking the three available seats.
SANTEE: In the school board race, DeWayne Wabasha, Stacy Johnson and LindaRae Starlin are seeking the three open seats. In the race for village board of trustees, the three seats are being sought by Donald LaPointe Sr., Natalie Torrez and Susan Kitto.
VERDEL: Jim Johnston and Robert Motacek are running for the village board.
VERDIGRE: In the school board race, Jemi Frederick and Alisha Bartling are running for the three open seats. In the race for village board of trustees, Leroy Hollmann is the lone candidate with three openings.
WAUSA: In the school board race, three seats are sought by Otto Woockman, Terry Nelson, Dan Story, Derek Cunningham and Pepper West. In the race for village board, the two seats are sought by Ron Nelson, Nicholas Morgan and Cheryl Marks.
WINNETOON: Willard Vrooman and Robert Folck are running for the two village board seats.
For a full list of races, ballot measures and cases, visit online at the respective county websites.
