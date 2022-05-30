CASES DISPOSED: MAY 16-20, 2022
Reighvon Nevada Braxton, La Canada Flatridge, Calif.; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Tara Renae Honomichl, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 34, Yankton; Misprison of felony; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession of controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Nathan Al Braun, Garretson; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $182.50.
Jacob Eugene Miller, Gregory; Seat Belt Violation, $25.00; Speeding on other roadways, $137.50.
Emily Gene Tejral, 612 E 17th St., Yankton; Following too closely, $132.50.
Angel Green, 902 E 11th St., #3, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree, $400 or less; Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Lyons Specialized Logistics Inc., Mission Hill; Grand theft, more than $100,000 and less than $500,000; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property, $5000 to $100,000; Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
James Harrison Tucker, 2200 Douglas Ave., #14, Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $604.00; Penitentiary sentence of 1 year with 10 months suspended and 30 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender 1 or 2 prior felonies; Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew R. Saiz., Lexington, Neb.; Driving under the influence 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1240.50; Driving under the influence 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Cody Matthew Rolston, 104 Forestview Dr., Yankton; Driving under the influence 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under the influence 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Motion dismissed by prosecutor including for no probable cause; Driving under the influence 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Tiffany Rose Anne Tronson, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Shanna Brahmer, 2916 Broadway Avenue, #207, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Thomas Storm Lyons, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25.
Matthew Todd Wiedmeier, 1315 Burleigh St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Anthony Johnson, Foley, Minn.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Lee Ann Old Lodge, South Dakota; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Robert Curtice, 500 E. 17th St., Yankton; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; $132.50.
Anthony Makuach, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 19, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
James Mason, 610 W. 21st, #308, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Stalking; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Stalking; Recharged by information.
Mark Eugene Howey, Gayville; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Jessica Lee Douglass, Rapid City; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $480; Jail sentence of 30 days with 8 days suspended and 28 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Manufacture/distribute/possession 3 or more schedule I or II related items; Recharged by complaint.
Justin Shannon, 1704 Mulberry Street, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Burglary-1st degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by complaint; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Wade Venosdel, Homeless; Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 3 days credit.
Jordan Michael Hiser, Vermillion; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
Caitlyn Marie Eich, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Dean Albrecht, 1104 Willow Dale Rd., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Steven Gregory Sage, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 308, Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Sammel Elmer Ford, Wakonda; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Valencia Hernandez, 105 E. 5th St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Angel R. Green, 902 E. 11th St. #3, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Cebrina J. Kruse, 516 Cedar St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50.
Levi Zimmerman, 716 Maple, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Kisha Jensen, 1711 Walnut St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Kendra Spulak, Tabor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Brian Donald Herrboldt, Menno; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Savannah Marie Avdoyan, 31122 435th Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Brian Eide, 1903 Peninah, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Joseph Huber, 1106 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Lyons Specialized Transport Inc., Mission Hill; Grand theft-more than $100,000 and less than $500,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $5,000-$100,000; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ryan Ronald Bloch, 1112 Burleigh St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years, 6 months suspended and 70 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Dylan Ray Golden, Springfield; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession schedules IV drug; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $2,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 6 years with 3 years suspended and 72 days credit.
Michael Joseph Kuchta, 701 E. 17th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jacklynn Adair Dressen, Gregory; Seat belt violation; $25.
Trissa McBride, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; Recharged by information.
Kevin Macias, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 41, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,166.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 16 days with 1 days credit; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by indictment; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by indictment.
Trenton Lee Deel, Bryant; Overweight on axle; $196.50.
Jeffrey Curtis Weaver, 807 W. City Limits Road, #12, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Percy Santa Cruz Deza, 1105 W. 8th Street, Bede Hall Room 417, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Larry Francis Leader, 43459 Kaiser Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Darrell Ben Kotrous, Verdigre, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joshua Allan Rose, Aberdeen; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.