Each March, The Center partners with the National Meals on Wheels Association of America, who has been shining a light on the plight of Senior hunger for many years.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, which is the only federally funded program to specifically meet the nutritional needs of Seniors.
The Center recently held its March for Meals campaign event, the 8th Annual Rock-A-Thon on March 17. They had 34 rockers participate, fed 170 people a traditional St. Paddy’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage and had a record setting event.
Kriss Thury, Executive Director said, “This is the day that we are going to raise $36,500 by 1 p.m.,” Thury said, “It turns out, that this was the day we are going to raise over $42,000!”
To be exact, The Center rockers raised $42,721. The rocking began at 10:30 a.m. and continued until 1 p.m.
There were some fierce competitions going on. All four advisors from Edward Jones; Stacy Hubert, Devin Anderson, Chris Marlow and Jerod Ibarolle rocked against each other raising a combined total of $4,776. We had 3 members that rocked in honor of their 80th birthdays this year: Darlene Jensen, Malena Diede and Cee Sorenson.
Thury said, “They called themselves the 80’s ladies.” They raised a combined total of $4,746.
The Center’s top rocker was board member Vicki Swensen, raising a total of $5,450. Mike and Mary Lee Villanueva came in second with $2,841. Thury stated, “All of our rockers gave it their all, reaching out to family, friends and co-workers to help them support the Meals on Wheels Program.” Dan Klimisch was a special guest at the event. Anyone that wanted to make a $100 donation was able to throw a pie in his face.
Thury said, “I gave it a try and after 3 tries of missing his face by a mile, I gave up. Luckily there were others who were successful.”
Each of the rockers are winners, but the greatest winners of all are those seniors who will benefit from their hard work. The Center serves nearly 45,000 meals a year with 15,000 meals delivered by volunteers to homebound Seniors and those who are disabled. These delivered meals not only provide good nutrition to keep Seniors healthy, but it also serves as a wellness check and an opportunity for socialization. Many homebound Seniors do not have support systems and they welcome the interaction and appreciate that hot home cooked meal.
“The successes of our Rock-A-Thons over the years, have enabled us to have those resources to reach out to those in need,” said Thury. Nationally it costs less to provide a senior Meals on Wheels for an entire year than it costs to spend one day in the hospital or ten days in a nursing home. Meals on Wheels saves taxpayers billions of dollars in unnecessary Medicaid and Medicare expenses every year – tax dollars that can be spent in other ways.
Most take for granted that we know where our next meal is coming from, where many do not. You can fund an entire month of meals for a Senior who doesn’t have the resources to do so, with a donation of just $75. That is a modest investment and one of great value. The goal of the Meals on Wheels program is to keep Seniors independent in the comfort of their own homes.
One of the best aspects of the Rock-A-Thon is it creates awareness about the need to eradicate Senior hunger. Thury said, “The benefits of our success is our ability to help more people, as well as educate people that the Meals on Wheels program exists, and we have resources to help keep Seniors independent.”
If you are over 60 years old and homebound contact The Center at 665-1055 to take advantage of this great program. The Center also offers meals on site at 900 Whiting Drive, Monday through Thursday from 11:30-12:30. Daily meals are open to the public. If you are under the age of 60 the cost is just $6.50 and if you are over 60 years old the recommended donation is $3.75. All you have to do is call 665-1055 to make a meal reservation.
