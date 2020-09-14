Union County posted 10 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The county, which has recorded 59 new positive tests this month, has a total of 329 cases. It also saw one new recovery (272 to date) and has 52 active cases.
Also locally, Clay County added seven new cases to bring its total to 508. Five new recoveries were reported (426). There are 78 active cases.
Yankton County registered four new positive tests, lifting its case total to 299. There was one new recovery, its 241st. There are 55 active cases.
Bon Homme County reported two new infections, giving it 67 to date. There are 17 active cases.
Overall, South Dakota saw 163 new infections Monday. There were no new deaths reported, leaving the state toll at 184.
The DOH also reported on its website that there were 177 new infections in the grade K-12 schools last week, two more than what were recorded Aug. 30-Sept. 5. Overall, the schools have seen 667 cases (446 students, 221 staff), of which 443 are considered recovered. There are 116 schools with either 1-2 cases, and 13 schools with three or more cases. There are 758 schools with no infections reported.
Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 130 new infections were reported the week of Sept. 6-12, a decline from 366 the previous week. Overall, the system has reported 1,053 infections (1,004 students, 49 staff), with 860 cases considered recovered.
In the University of South Dakota’s daily update Monday, there were 22 active cases reported (21 students, 1 staff), down 10 from Sunday. The total number in quarantine is 213 (-61), including 36 on campus (-7).
Other South Dakota statistics for Monday included:
• Total Cases — 16,801 (+163);
• Active Cases — 2,499 (+38);
• Recoveries — 14,118 (+125);
• Hospitalizations — 1,171 ever hospitalized (+6); 110 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 223,717 total tests (+1,846); 165,139 individuals tested (+1,183).
In Nebraska, 80 new cases were recorded by the Department of Health and Human Services late Sunday, with no new deaths listed (434 to date).
Knox County reported one new positive test, its 90th.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 38,188 (+80);
• Active Cases — 8,339 (-169);
• Recoveries — 29,405 (+238);
• Hospitalizations — 2,139 ever hospitalized (+2); 169 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 401,253 total tests (+667).
