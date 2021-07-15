Diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of the 2021 goals for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains. Brookings, Moody County and Yankton clubs are all hosting a monthly Day of Inclusion and two different Festival of Cultures events throughout the year. In June, each Club participated in different activities and events to celebrate Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday and to recognize Pride Month.
At the Boys & Girls Club of Moody County, teens created artwork to hang in their part of the Club that represents pride and inclusivity.
“They wanted to make sure that everyone felt welcome in the Teen Room,” said Bekah Bambas, the Moody County executive director. “The art was their way of showing that.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Brookings Teen Center has a weekly Pride Folk group that meets every Tuesday at 4 p.m. all year long. This group is a dedicated safe space and support network for LGBTQ+ youth and their allies.
On June 29, the Teen Center had an LGBTQ+ guest speaker that both teens and elementary students listened to. Shaneequa Brokenleg spoke about her experience as an LGBTQ+ member and answered any questions youth had.
Youth from the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton joined online and listened to Shaneequa’s story as well. Yankton Club members participated in similar Club activities and organized a group to attend the Sioux Falls Pride Parade on June 26 together. Koty Frick, the executive director for Yankton, shared that the youth had a great time watching the parade and enjoyed visiting the different pride vendors.
