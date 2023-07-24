PARKER — In June, Turner County voted to join the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA). Their membership will take effect immediately and will be the fourth county to join SMGA as an official member.

Turner County is located southwest of Minnehaha County and has a growing population of almost 9,000 residents. A predominately agricultural area, Turner County is home to the cities of Centerville, Hurley, Irene, Marion, Parker and Viborg.

