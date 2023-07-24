PARKER — In June, Turner County voted to join the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA). Their membership will take effect immediately and will be the fourth county to join SMGA as an official member.
Turner County is located southwest of Minnehaha County and has a growing population of almost 9,000 residents. A predominately agricultural area, Turner County is home to the cities of Centerville, Hurley, Irene, Marion, Parker and Viborg.
Turner County joins three counties as a member — Minnehaha, Lincoln, and McCook. The county also joins one of its municipalities, Centerville, in becoming a member. Turner County is hoping to add to Centerville’s success through their new partnership with SMGA.
“Our new partnership with SMGA will allow Turner County to better capture our economic development potential,” said Jared Hybertson, Turner County commissioner and executive director of the Centerville Development Corporation. “My unique role in working with both Centerville and Turner County has allowed me to work closely with the SMGA staff, their resources, and expertise. Turner County looks forward to seeing what membership can do for economic development across the county.”
Turner County’s membership will allow SMGA to support county-wide initiatives. As SMGA begins to engage further with Turner County and its communities, they hope to continue a progressive-minded approach towards community and economic development. Specifically, a county-wide membership will allow cooperation regarding long-term strategic planning for the unincorporated parts of the county.
“SMGA is thrilled to officially work with Turner County,” said SMGA President & CEO, Jesse Fonkert. “Turner County is in a unique position to grow and we look forward to supporting the regional and county-level economic growth in the area.”
As a first step in working with Turner County, SMGA plans to fundraise for a countywide economic development strategic plan. Additionally, a Turner County representative to SMGA’s board will be appointed by the commission at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.