SIOUX FALLS — The Workforce Housing Needs in S.D. Interim Study Committee will hold their fourth meeting of the 2021 interim on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted by electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Workforce Housing Needs in S.D. Interim Study Committee, chaired by Rep. Roger Chase (R-Huron) with vice chair Sen. Casey Crabtree (R-Madison), will hear from Homes for South Dakota, South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition and Transformation Consulting Agency. Public testimony will also be taken.
The agenda is available at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220984.pdf.
