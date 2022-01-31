SIOUX FALLS — Within the next few years, new cars will have safer headlights. AAA research has demonstrated the inadequacy of headlights used on most U.S. vehicles and, given the findings, federal lawmakers have now updated U.S. headlight standards for the first time in decades.
“Driving at night carries the highest fatality rate for both drivers and pedestrians,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota. “Given the sharp increase in fatalities on U.S. roadways — especially pedestrian fatalities — the updated headlight standards will literally be a lifesaving improvement.”
Seventy-five percent of pedestrian fatalities happen at night.
AAA Automotive Engineering research previously showed that the halogen headlights found on most U.S. vehicles failed to safely light unlit roadways at speeds above 40 miles per hour (mph). These headlights do not give drivers enough time to see, react and brake to avoid a pedestrian or object in the roadway.
To the contrary, a study of the adaptive driving beam headlights (ADB) found on European vehicles determined that they were far better — increasing roadway lighting by as much as 86% when compared to the U.S. low beam headlights.
As a result of AAA sharing these findings with lawmakers, the infrastructure bill recently signed into law includes language requiring the federal government to update safety standards for head lamps and allows for the adaptive driving beam headlamps within two years.
The successful push for updated headlight standards illustrates how AAA uses its automotive research to influence vehicle design and ultimately make driving safer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.