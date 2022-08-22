PIERRE — On Aug. 3, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $98,703,620 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

 The $98,703,620 total includes $73,634,334 in grants and $25,069,286 in low-interest loans to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

