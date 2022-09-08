James Dean returns to Market at the Meridian this Saturday, along with all of the produce vendors and most of the rest of the Market vendors from 9-noon at Second and Douglas Yankton.
Yankton Community Library is at the Market this week to celebrate Library Sign-Up Month. A photo ID and separate proof of address to help you get started will unlock the powerful tools the library has to offer. Free to residents living within the city limits, individuals living outside of Yankton can start with a 30-day free trial card.
4-H Leaders are planning to be back with a variety of cake and bar pans to order. These pans come with your name or the name of the person for whom you are buying the pan on the lid and/or etched in the side.
Tickets for Oktoberfest are on sale at the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home booth along with raffle tickets for a set of cornhole boards to be awarded at that event on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Ben’s Brew Station, 719 Walnut, Yankton. Dakota Musical is again providing entertainment from 3:30-6 p.m. Tickets for a brat and all the fixings are also available at cramerkenyon.com or at Ben’s the day of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.