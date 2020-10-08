South Dakota recorded 14 more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, the biggest one-day increase to date, according to the Department of Health (DOH) website.
Two of the deaths occurred in Turner County. The other deaths were reported in Gregory (3), Minnehaha (3), Lincoln (2), Bennett, Davison, Jerauld and Lyman counties.
The state has already seen 49 deaths this month. September was the state’s deadliest month so far in the pandemic with 56 deaths.
Overall, South Dakota also reported 536 new infections Thursday, as well as increases in current hospitalizations (284, +11) and active cases (4,673, +162).
Locally, huge case increases were seen in Union (29 new cases) and Turner (15) counties. In the last two days, Turner County has seen 62 new infections and Union County has added 52 new cases.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (125 total), 1 new hospitalization (12), 3 new recoveries (83), 0 new deaths (1), 41 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 5 new cases (239), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 4 new recoveries (162), 0 new deaths (1), 77 active cases;
• Clay County — 3 new cases (606), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 2 new recoveries (545), 0 new deaths (7), 54 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (115), 0 new hospitalizations (19), 1 new recovery (74), 0 new deaths (1), 40 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (141), 0 new hospitalizations (12), 3 new recoveries (88), 0 new deaths (2), 41 active cases;
• Turner County — 15 new cases (250), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 1 new recovery (179), 2 new deaths (7), 64 active cases;
• Union County — 29 new cases (514), 1 new hospitalization (34), 11 new recoveries (402), 0 new deaths (10), 102 active cases;
• Yankton County — 8 new cases (501), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 5 new recoveries (391), 0 new deaths (4), 106 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday showed Knox County with three new infections (204) and Cedar County with two new cases (107). No new cases were reported in Dixon County (123).
Also Thursday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 23 active cases (20 students, 3 staff), an increase of seven from Wednesday. Quarantines rose to 106 (+11 from Wednesday), with 10 quarantined on campus (-1).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Thursday, according to the DOH online portal:
• Total Cases — 26,441 (+536);
• Active Cases — 4,673 (+162);
• Recoveries — 21,496 (+359);
• Hospitalizations — 1,717 ever hospitalized (+20); 284 currently hospitalized (+11);
• Testing — 316,262 total tests (+6,421); 211,291 individuals tested (+2,511).
In Nebraska, 639 new infections were reported on the DHHS online portal late Wednesday. No new deaths were posted, keeping the total at 507.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 49,396 (+639);
• Active Cases — 13,594 (+396);
• Recoveries — 35,295 (+243);
• Hospitalizations — 2,468 ever hospitalized (+32); 288 currently hospitalized (+26);
• Testing — 687,689 total tests (+12,674); 490,443 individuals tested (+4,137).
