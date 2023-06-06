100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 7, 1923
• Rainy weather has materially delayed Yankton’s big paving program of the present season, but when nature does permit work the contractors are going ahead rapidly, and already a little more than 12 blocks of solid surface have been laid, and three of these each on Cedar, Mulberry and Linn streets.
• The Great Northern train arrived around three o’clock this morning having been delayed by engine trouble. Passengers said the difficulty started near the other end of the line when the engine picked up a stone and threw it up into the inner workings of the machine which failed to digest it easily.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 7, 1948
• With the world in the agonies of a social upheaval and a struggle between two opposing philosophies of life — totalitarianism and democracy — graduates were called upon to dedicate themselves to upholding the ideals upon which the American government is based in the address delivered by Dr. Clark G. Kuebler, president of Ripon college, at the 66th annual Yankton College commencement convocation in Forbes Hall auditorium this morning.
• Senator Bushfield (R-SD) today endorsed a plan to convert surplus potatoes into flour for use in relief feeding in the American zone of occupied Germany.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 7, 1973
• This Saturday, June 9, will be a memorable day in the annals of University of South Dakota athletics. That night will mark the second enshrinement in the USD Hall of Fame, with 10 all-time great Coyote athletes to join the 11 charter members inducted into the Coyote Hall when it was formed last fall. Saturday’s festivities also mark the official kickoff of the fundraising campaign for the “DakotaDome,” the proposed multi-purpose physical educational and athletic structure for the University which has been given tentative official approval.
• The Yankton Woman’s Club project to clean up Marne Creek won second place for the organization in a national conservation contest. They were awarded $1,000 for second place in the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs (GFWC) – Shell Oil Company Environmental Conservation Program.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 7, 1998
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.