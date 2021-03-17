PIERRE — The South Dakota Division of Insurance and its testing vendor, Pearson Vue, have partnered to make online examinations available in South Dakota through their platform OnVUE.
All insurance licensing exams offered at test centers will now also be available online: property and casualty, life, accident and health or sickness, crop, and bail bonds.
OnVUE provides a remote testing experience through a simple application and self-check-in process. Candidates use their own computer in their home or office and will be monitored by a live proctor through the webcam and microphone to ensure the integrity of the exam.
Online reservations through Pearson Vue are the most efficient way for candidates to schedule an in-person or online examination. First-time users are required to create an account.
Candidates who wish to make a phone reservation at 888-873-6205 must do so at least 24 hours before the desired examination date.
Examinations remain available in person at 10 physical testing sites around the state.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the South Dakota Division of Insurance at 605-773-3563 or insurance@state.sd.us.
