City OKs Guidelines For Medical Cannabis

The City of Yankton is ready for medical cannabis as soon as the state is.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted unanimously to approve an ordinance setting up the framework for licensing dispensaries in the city. Among the provisions in the ordinance, the city would allow permitting of up to two dispensaries in city limits. The initial application fee would be a non-refundable $1,500 to offset city costs for evaluation and background checks. If successfully registered by the state, the annual license fee would be $3,000 per year.
City Manager Amy Leon told the commission that she’s heard little on this topic from the public.
“I have had absolutely no comment from the public regarding the medical cannabis ordinance, either way, other than questions about why aren’t we doing what another city is doing or why aren’t we doing a moratorium,” she said. “That tells me people are either not interested or they’re OK with the way we’re approaching this.”
She noted that there may be a need for changes eventually.
“I do want the commission to be advised that as we start to receive some guidelines and guidance from the state, we may have to go back and have an amendment made to our ordinance.”
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has set Oct. 29 as a deadline to set finalized eligibility and licensing rules at the state level.
During the discussion, City Attorney Ross Den Herder was asked what the city would have to do if some of its ordinance was not within the state’s rules.
“It would be possible that we might have to do a small tweak amendment to the ordinance,” he said. “At this point in time, I don’t see that happening. (Monday) we saw some preliminary proposed rules from the state. It’s very preliminary and they have until the end of October to issue their final rules. Reading through those today, it didn’t appear that it would require any changes to the ordinance structure that we have right here.”
Den Herder did not elaborate on what the preliminary rule proposals were during Monday’s meeting.
Leon said that interest is building within the community for applying for dispensary permits.
“We as a staff are already aware of folks that are looking at potential places that they could have an establishment if they’re licensed,” she said. “We want to make sure we give them as much guidance as possible and be as welcoming as we can under our current policies when they’re ready to do this.”
City staff and law enforcement, have been working since the beginning of the year to draft the proposed ordinance.
Commissioner Amy Miner took time Monday to recognize these efforts.
“It is an eventuality and I know there’s been countless hours spent on it,” she said. “It is going to have an impact on our community and I think Yankton has done everything in its power to make sure that impact is positive.”
Medical cannabis is set be discussed at the county level today (Tuesday) as the Yankton County Commission will consider the second reading of a temporary ordinance during its regular meeting. Unlike the city ordinance, the temporary ordinance imposes a moratorium until the state’s rules are in place. If passed, the temporary ordinance would only apply to areas under the county’s direct jurisdiction and would not affect Yankton’s ordinance.
In other business Monday, the City Commission:
• Approved a $20,000 funding request by the Riverboat Days Committee;
• Approved an agreement with HDR for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant;
• Denied a variance request;
• Approved a Taser equipment request for the Yankton Police Department;
• Approved two rezoning requests;
• Approved the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
