The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library presents a new Zoom program on the Super Bowl. The program is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
Attendees will learn about the origins of the Big Game by hearing about how America’s top sports event was created in the aftermath of the AFL All Star Game boycott of Jim Crow in New Orleans in 1965.
Join in on this fact-filled lecture through Zoom. The free program will be presented by journalist and sports enthusiast, Evan Weiner, and is sponsored by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library. Register online at bit.ly/superbowlvpl to get access the Zoom session.
Space is limited, so register early to guarantee a virtual spot. Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details on all the services we offer or call 605-677-7060.
