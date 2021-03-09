100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 10, 1921
• South Dakota produces annually about 500,000 pounds of honey, but the amount is rapidly increasing and the possibilities are almost unlimited, according to Ernest W. Fox, of Fruitdale, president of the South Dakota Bee Keepers’ Association.
• Warning was issued today by Police Commissioner Ohlman that the playing of children in the streets must stop. Opening of the marble, baseball and shinny season has brought out gangs of small boys who proceed to stage their contests on the handiest street or intersection, regardless of the danger from automobiles.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 10, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 10, 1971
• There’s an old saying that it’s tough for any basketball team to beat another good team three times in one season, and the axiom was exemplified at the Mitchell Corn Palace last night when the Mitchell Kernels, edged twice by the Bucks this year on the drive to the ESD co-championship, downed the Bucks 73-60 to eliminate the top-ranked Yankton team from the Class A tournament competition.
• Seven biology students from Mount Marty College have received a grant of $9,530 from the National Science Foundation to conduct a study of stations between Yankton and Omaha, Neb. From June 1 to August 17, the students will study the bottom life in the channelized and unchannelized portions of the river.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 10, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.