Yankton EAA Chapter 1029 will hold a Young Eagles Rally on Saturday, June 19, from 8 a.m.-noon in the terminal building at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport, Yankton.
This will be held by appointment only. Due to concerns about COVID-19, organizers request that parents call to set up an appointment time for their youngster for a free flight. The Young Eagles flights are free for youngsters between 8-17 years old. For an appointment or for more information, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
The Young Eagles Program of the EAA has the goal of giving 70,000 kids a free airplane ride in 2021. The EAA achieved their previous goal of flying 1 million kids by Dec.17, 2003, which was the 100th anniversary of powered flight first accomplished by the Wright brothers. The EAA surpassed 2.2 million rides in March 2021.
The Yankton EAA Chapter has flown over 3,700 kids in Young Eagle events at local airports including Yankton, Bloomfield, Gregory, Hartington and Vermillion over the past 27 years.
A parent or guardian must complete and sign a registration form that will be available at the registration table in the airport terminal.
Young Eagles receive a flight certificate, pilot logbook with a code for a free web-based ground school training (ages 13-17 years old), and their name is placed in the world’s largest logbook at www.youngeagles.org.
