Moderna For Vermillion?

VERMILLION — The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Sanford Health announced in a press release Tuesday that it has secured 3,900 doses in South Dakota for the first week. More doses are scheduled to be delivered each week.
Tim Tracy, CEO of Sanford Vermillion, said Wednesday morning that it’s likely that health care workers in Vermillion will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week.
He noted, however, that COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans are constantly changing.
Tracy said the exact plans for vaccine distribution to health care workers in Vermillion are still a work in progress and ever-changing. He was a guest on the Wednesday morning UpNext Vermillion Coffee Hour, hosted by Nate Welch, president of the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company.
“What I tell you today is what I know from yesterday and it may be accurate and it may not be accurate,” Tracy said, “but it’s what I have. We know that Sanford Health in Sioux Falls received the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday. That vaccine is very difficult to transport and manage and distribute.”
He said that the vaccine must be kept at minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit. News reports show the vaccine packed in coolers filled with dry ice as it is transported to health care centers across the country.
“It has to be disbursed pretty quickly – within five days after it is opened up,” Tracy said, “and even shorter than that once it’s reconstituted.”
The Pfizer vaccine has been used in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, he added, noting that a second COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna is also promising.
“They have applied for the emergency use authorization,” Tracy said. “That should be heard this week and it’s fully expected to go the same route as the Pfizer vaccine.”
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Moderna’s vaccine was found “highly effective” in a detailed review by Food and Drug Administration scientists and appears to be on track for approval by regulators.
Tracy said the Moderna vaccine may be ready for distribution next week.
“We believe that’s the vaccine that we will get here and part of the reason is it doesn’t have to be kept as cold, it doesn’t have to be reconstituted, its shelf life is a little bit longer,” he said. “The only difference between the two after they’re reconstituted or they’re ready to give is the time frame between the initial and the second dose.”
Tracy said a person receiving the Pfizer vaccine must receive a second dose three weeks later. With the Moderna vaccine, the follow-up shot must be administered about four weeks after the initial dose.
The three major health care institutions in South Dakota will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses from the state.
“Sanford will allocate those to all of the counties that have a presence of Sanford in there,” he said. “Avera will allocate to counties that have an Avera presence. For example, in Clay County, we will be responsible for the distribution for this county. We’ll be acting, really, in a public health capacity.
“Initially, we hope that there are enough doses distributed to us to prioritize our frontline staff workers — our ER docs, our ER nurses, our physicians assistants in the ER,” Tracy said. “And the next group of people will be our front line staff in the care center who are working with a little smaller population.”
Nursing home residents and Dakota Care residents fall under another distribution method that comes from CVS pharmacy, which will distribute the vaccine to those facilities in late December.
“We’re hoping our first vaccines come sometime right before Christmas and we begin to vaccinate our frontline health care workers then, followed the next week by our long-term care residents,” he said.
Tracy said it will sometime next year before there are sufficient doses for the general population.
“I think I read this morning that they’re thinking toward the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter before they (the vaccines) are readily available for the general populations,” he said.
