Yankton County Emergency Management has announced that free drive-through COVID-19 testing will occur in Yankton next week. Testing will be held at the Yankton Mall parking lot, 2101 Broadway Ave, on Tuesday Nov. 17, from noon-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Pre-registration is required to secure a testing time. Register by going to the website: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. After registering, individuals will receive an appointment and a test voucher that must be printed and brought to the testing site.
For those without access to a computer, Yankton County Emergency Management will have computers available to register and print the test voucher. The computers are located in the Commission Chambers of the Yankton County Government Center, 321 3rd St. Yankton, and will be available for use:
• Thursday, Nov. 12 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Friday, Nov. 13 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Saturday, Nov. 14 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.;
• Monday, Nov. 16 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
If you have questions or want more information, please contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
