COLUMBUS, Neb. — Hot temps are hitting the state this week and Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) wants to remind customers of a few tips to help cool down the home.
NPPD Energy Efficiency Program Manager Cory Fuehrer says the average Nebraska home uses ten percent of its annual energy to keep cool. “Cranking up the air conditioner seems inevitable when the hot temperatures begin to hit but following a few easy steps and utilizing technology like smart thermostats can help lower your energy usage, and in turn lower the dollar amount on your energy bill each month,” added Fuehrer.
Using shades or blinds during the day and keeping windows closed is a quick way to keep your home from heating up. The east and west windows receive the most impact from the sun’s infrared rays and are important to keep covered. Cooking outside on the grill, will also help keep temperatures down. Anytime you cook inside, your home must use more electricity to remove the newly generated heat.
Utilizing smart thermostats can be a great way to optimize how you use your air conditioner. Smart thermostats can set themselves at higher temperatures when no one is home and then lower to help cool the home when you are inside it. This reduces how much your AC unit is running and the overall amount of energy that unit is using. “If you don’t have a smart thermostat, take the extra time to turn your thermostat up before leaving for the day, and back down when you get home. If it’s still too hot, using a ceiling or floor fan can help provide up to four degrees of cooling comfort,” notes Fuehrer.
“Ensuring your air conditioning equipment is running efficiently could also help you cut energy use,” says Fuehrer. “Make sure the filter in your indoor air handler is changed regularly, and that your outdoor compressor unit is clear of debris with at least two-foot of cleared area surrounding it.”
Customers can also check out NPPD’s EnergyWise Incentives & Programs (energywisenebraska.com) or with their local power provider to see if there are any incentives that can help improve daily energy use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.