COLUMBUS, Neb. — Hot temps are hitting the state this week and Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) wants to remind customers of a few tips to help cool down the home.

NPPD Energy Efficiency Program Manager Cory Fuehrer says the average Nebraska home uses ten percent of its annual energy to keep cool. “Cranking up the air conditioner seems inevitable when the hot temperatures begin to hit but following a few easy steps and utilizing technology like smart thermostats can help lower your energy usage, and in turn lower the dollar amount on your energy bill each month,” added Fuehrer.

