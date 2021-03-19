Importance Of House Numbering Emphasized

With time being of the essence in any emergency, first responders need it to be as easy as possible to find someone in crisis.
And in many cases, this starts with having a properly numbered residence.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that emergency responders can face difficulties trying to find an address that isn’t properly marked.
“Finding a house that’s unmarked with no number out at the county right-of-way or on the house within the city is very difficult,” he said. “It causes a delay in response.”
He added that there aren’t specific recent examples of first responders not being able to find the location of an emergency in the Yankton area, but it is good to remind the public of house numbering needs from time to time.
“We’ve always had this issue,” he said. “We try to do a general reminder periodically because there are so many people that don’t have numbers on their homes.”
Nickles said that in town, the house number must be on the front of the house, four inches in height and at least half-inch wide lettering. The lettering must also contrast the house’s exterior paint.
In the county, residents are typically given a green sign with white lettering that will be set up by the county right of way.
In both instances, the numbering should be kept clear of plants and other obstacles and be clearly visible from the road.
Nickles said that one of the most difficult areas is out in the county.
“We’ve got some private streets that aren’t marked,” he said. “It’s the developer’s responsibility to put the street signs up anytime a new development is started.”
Nickles said that, if it is sensible and there’s time, there’s a step people could take in an emergency that will make it easier for the first responders to find them at night.
“When you do call 911, and if you’ve got time to, turn on your front porch light to make sure that the house is lit so we can find that address,” he said. “Some areas, it’s so dark (that) we’ve got to get out with a spotlight to pinpoint where the address is.”
He added that a description beyond just simply giving the address can be vital.
“When calling 911, especially if they don’t have a number, give an accurate description of where you’re at,” he said. “Any information that the dispatchers can receive that they can hand off to the first responders is really helpful — whether it be that the house is quarter-mile off the road or maybe even the condition of the driveway. There’s so much stuff the dispatchers will ask, but there’s things they maybe don’t know to ask like, ‘The person’s got a house that’s a quarter-mile off the road but it’s in the spring and the driveway’s in kind of bad shape.’ It would be kind of nice to know so that the first responders can adjust.”
