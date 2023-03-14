Cedar County Escapee Seeks Plea Deal
Courtesy Photo

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Sioux City, Iowa, woman is seeking a plea deal on nine Cedar County charges — which could total at least 40 years in prison — for allegedly escaping the jail last year and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Samantha Jo Fredericksen, 32, faces the charges related to the September 2022 series of incidents. She allegedly pushed aside a jailer, escaped the facility, stole a county vehicle and led authorities on a pursuit across northeast Nebraska.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.