Cedar County Escapee Seeks Plea Deal

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Sioux City, Iowa, woman is seeking a plea deal on nine Cedar County charges — which could total at least 40 years in prison — for allegedly escaping the jail last year and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.
Samantha Jo Fredericksen, 32, faces the charges related to the September 2022 series of incidents. She allegedly pushed aside a jailer, escaped the facility, stole a county vehicle and led authorities on a pursuit across northeast Nebraska.
The high-speed chase through Cedar and Wayne counties reached 105 miles per hour with Fredericksen showing a “willful disregard for other motorists,” the prosecution alleges.
Authorities say the defendant took multiple actions to evade arrest, such as speeding, running through stop signs and driving left of center nearly to the ditch of the opposite lane. She later abandoned the vehicle, and she was ultimately captured by law enforcement.
The alleged incident was treated as two cases. The first one involved eight charges, while the second case carried the charge of theft by unlawful taking.
District Judge Bryan Meismer granted Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney’s motion to consolidate all nine counts into one trial. The defendant offered no opposition to the state’s request.
She faces the following charges:
• Escape and theft by unlawful taking, each a Class 2A felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment;
• Operating a motor vehicle to flee (avoid arrest), a Class 4 felony with a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine;
• Obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and $1,000 fine;
• Willful reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and no valid operator’s license, each a Class 3 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of three months in jail and a $500 fine;
• Stop-sign violation and driving left of center, both traffic violations with a fine.
If she is convicted on multiple counts, the sentences could run consecutively (one after the other) or concurrently (at the same time).
Meismer based his decision to consolidate the charges on three grounds:
• The offenses charged in these cases are of the same or similar character or are based on the same act or transaction or on two or more acts or transactions connected together or constituting parts of a common scheme or plan;
• These cases are appropriate for consolidation, and the defendant has no constitutional right to separate trials;
• Joining these cases together would save the expense of separate trials and promote judicial efficiency.
Fredericksen has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. However, the proceedings may not reach the trial phase.
At the last court appearance, defense attorney Nicole Brandt asked for a continuance. She indicated a plea deal was in the works but more time was needed. Matney agreed that negotiations were ongoing and the plea bargain was not finalized.
Meismer agreed to the continuance. He set a March 27 pre-trial conference for further action on the proceedings. A plea deal, if reached, would likely be announced at the time.
In the first case involving eight charges, Fredericksen received a preliminary hearing in county court and was bound over to district court. In the second case involving one charge, she waived the preliminary hearing.
The charges arose from a September 2022 series of incidents in which Fredericksen allegedly used physical force to push back a jailer who was serving her breakfast.
Fredericksen allegedly exited the cell and fled the jail. She then allegedly sought to open the passenger door on the jailer’s vehicle. After an unsuccessful attempt, she entered a Cedar County emergency management pickup parked in the jail’s parking lot.
Fredericksen allegedly started the county vehicle, valued at approximately $40,000, and fled from the site. She led authorities on the high-speed chase across northeast Nebraska.
Fredericksen was pursued by both the Cedar County sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol. She was eventually recaptured after leaving her vehicle and later confronting Cedar County Chief Deputy Chad Claussen, who had pursued her into in a cornfield.
She allegedly approached Claussen, holding a pencil in her right hand in a stabbing stance. The deputy drew and powered on his department-issued taser, then ordered her to the ground and advised her to get back. Fredericksen complied with the orders.
Fredericksen was taken into custody, medically cleared and transported to the Cedar County Jail.
At her preliminary hearing, Cedar County Court Judge Douglas Luebe bound her over to the district court. He considered her a “public safety risk,” according to court documents and set a $100,000 bond at 10%. Under those terms, Fredericksen would need to post $10,000 for her release on bond.
Prior to the current charges, Fredericksen was serving time in Cedar County for third-degree assault, disturbing the peace and failure to appear while on bond.
Her Iowa driver’s license was suspended, and she doesn’t have a valid Nebraska driver’s license, according to court records.
At a prior court hearing, Fredericksen acted confused in front of the judge. Brandt sought a mental evaluation for her client to determine if the defendant was competent to stand trial.
The defendant later withdrew her motion for a competency hearing with no objection from the prosecution.
Fredericksen remains in custody while awaiting trial.
