Firefighting Footsteps

GAYVILLE — Two firemen’s sons are organizing this year’s annual Spring Fire School in Gayville in memory of their fathers, whose sudden, nearly simultaneous deaths in 2021 shocked the community.
That August, Gayville’s Fire Chief Lonny Lee passed away unexpectedly at age 53. Lee had been with the Gayville Fire Department for three decades. He had served 20 years as the assistant chief and was in his first year as chief at the time of his death.
A few days later — on the night of Lee’s funeral — Assistant Chief Wayne Huber also died, having served 34 years with the department, 25 as assistant fire chief.
Lee’s son, Sheldon Lee, a fireman in Gayville since 2008, and Huber’s son, 1st Assistant Chief Nick Huber, who started at Gayville Fire & Rescue in 2007, decided to organize this spring’s fire school in memory of their fathers.
“We’re trying to fill the shoes they had,” Sheldon Lee told the Press & Dakotan. “This fire school, specifically, we took it upon ourselves to volunteer to put the school on and to set it up in remembrance of them. That’s why this one means so much to me and Nick especially.”
In memory of Wayne Huber, who was also an EMT for more than 20 years, this fire school will include some EMT training, Huber told the Press & Dakotan.
“One of the things I wanted to bring to fire school was something for first responders and EMTs because a lot of other small departments have EMTs and first responders; they’re dual-purpose people,” he said. “For our first-responder class, we’ve got a SIM trailer coming.”
SIM-SD is a mobile education program designed to provide a hands-on learning opportunity to emergency care providers. “Patients” are human-like, computerized mannequins that help train individuals who might only encounter a critically ill or injured patient once or twice a year.
The Southeast District Spring Fire School is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at Gayville Fire & Rescue.
Classes that day will include auto extrication, FDC-school sprinkler and alarm systems, hose movement and nozzle flow, the Avera SIMS trailer and some water fights.
Classroom training will be held at Gayville Schools, courtesy of the Gayville School District, and a local couple donated an abandoned house to be used for hose training. The house is slated for destruction later this year, Huber said.
Hawks Heartland BBQ has agreed to donate lunch to fire school participants.
“In the past, the department provided the lunch and the volunteers who were attending had to pay $10-$12 for that meal,” Huber said. “So, we asked some businesses to see if they would like to sponsor the luncheon. We got some great responses, and this year, the lunch is free for those firefighters and first responders that are taking their (personal) day on Saturday to attend classes and learn stuff for their community and their department.”
Most fire school participants are volunteer firemen, Gayville Fire Chief Josh Lauck told the Press & Dakotan.
“This is an all-day-long, Saturday commitment and some of these guys are coming from possibly two or more hours away, just to attend a fire school to get training that they need,” he said, noting the dedication of attendees. “(Also), it’s a great opportunity to be the host of this school because we’re usually the ones traveling. It’s nice to get our department and surrounding area departments close to a fire school.”
Gayville is part of the Southeast District which comprises 76 fire departments in 13 counties, including Deuel, Kingsbury, Brookings, Miner, Lake, Moody, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Lincoln, Yankton, Clay and Union.
Lauck also noted the continued community support Gayville Fire has received for all its fundraisers.
“Many in Gayville and the surrounding area have donated towards covering the costs of the meal and doing door prizes,” Lauck said. “The school offered to let us use classrooms and we had somebody outside of town basically donate a house to the department so that we can do continued training over the summer. We just can’t be more grateful than we are.”
