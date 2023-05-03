Firefighting Footsteps
Area firefighters will be getting in their training at the annual Spring Fire School, which this year will be held in Gayville. The school offers training to firefighters in the southeast district, which covers 76 fire departments in 13 counties.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

GAYVILLE — Two firemen’s sons are organizing this year’s annual Spring Fire School in Gayville in memory of their fathers, whose sudden, nearly simultaneous deaths in 2021 shocked the community.

That August, Gayville’s Fire Chief Lonny Lee passed away unexpectedly at age 53. Lee had been with the Gayville Fire Department for three decades. He had served 20 years as the assistant chief and was in his first year as chief at the time of his death.

