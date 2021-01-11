100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 12, 1921
• Irene may not continue a town in three counties if the Legislature passes a resolution submitted by Senator Kjeldseth of Yankton County, and the people at the next election adopts the constitutional amendment he proposes, and then the people of Irene take advantage of it and vote to belong to Yankton county, or Turner county or Clay county.
• Thirty-three years ago today — January 12, 1888 — South Dakota and her neighbor states experienced a blizzard which was described by the Press and Dakotaian of that date as “the worst within the memory of the earliest settler.” Four lives were sacrificed in Yankton county, 19 in the neighboring county of Bon Homme, and a total of 148 in the state.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 12, 1946
• Today is a historic date in Dakotan annuals, for it was on January 12, 1888, that the “great blizzard” occurred in which according to George W. Kingsbury’s “History of Dakota Territory,” a total of 149 persons lost their lives. Yankton county’s toll was four dead, with Bon Homme and several other nearby counties suffering far heavier fatalities.
• Almost 200 Clay County boys and girls were enrolled in 24 4-H clubs in 1945, according to the annual report submitted by extension agents to the county extension board.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 12, 1971
• While more and more of their elders gave up smoking over the past two years, teenagers took up the cigarette habit in increasing numbers, according to the U.S. surgeon general. Dr. Jesse L. Steinfeld, noted increases in new teenage smokers are greatest at the ages of 13,14 and 15.
• Police Officer Ronald Deuschle completed a criminology course at Yankton College during the first semester this year, it is announced by Chief of Police James Simms. The department anticipates sending Ron Ensenbach to Yankton College to take the criminology course during the second semester.
25 Years Ago
Friday, January 12, 1996
• Although she comes from a long line of quilters, Yvonne Hollenbeck of Clearfield didn’t begin quilting until just 10 years ago. Several of her quilts have received state and national recognition.
• Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson said Thursday he wants to do something about prison overcrowding before the courts force the state to do something. Nelson said the capacity of the Nebraska State Penitentiary will be 157 percent by 1997.
