DES MOINES, Iowa — With the winter heating season around the corner, applications for the state-administered, federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, are open. The funding is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance.
In addition to LIHEAP, there may be other assistance available. Customers are urged to contact their local community action agency about payment assistance options, as well as the state agency that administers low-income energy assistance.
“We encourage customers who are facing financial challenges to apply for LIHEAP funds and other assistance through their local community action outreach office or state LIHEAP administrator,” Mike Gehringer, vice president of customer operations for MidAmerican Energy, said. “For qualifying households, these extra funds can help ease the strain on monthly budgets.”
Customers who have received a disconnection notice are encouraged to call MidAmerican at 888-427-5632 to discuss possible payment options.
LIHEAP helps qualified low-income families pay winter heating bills. Each state receives and administers funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, so programs vary by state.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services administers the state’s LIHEAP assistance.
To be eligible for LIHEAP in Nebraska, the total household income for an applicant must be at or below 150% of 2022 federal poverty guidelines. For example, a single-person household can qualify with an annual gross income at or below $20,385, and a family of four can qualify with an annual gross income at or below $41,625.
Nebraska customers can apply for assistance now through March 31, 2023, for the 2022-2023 heating season. LIHEAP application forms are available through the ACCESSNebraska website, by phone at 800-383-4278 or at a local Nebraska DHHS office.
South Dakota’s Department of Social Services distributes Low Income Energy Assistance Program funds on a first-come, first-served basis through March 31, 2023. Eligibility for South Dakota’s LIEAP is based on the number of people residing in the home, type and cost of heating, and the household income. For example, a single-person household can qualify with a maximum 3-month income of $6,795 or less and a four-person household can qualify with a maximum 3-month income of $13,692 or less.
South Dakota LIEAP application forms are available at the South Dakota Department of Social Services website, by phone at 800-233-8503 or at local DSS offices.
BUDGET BILLING PROVIDES PREDICTABLE MONTHLY BILL
MidAmerican customers who want to avoid month-to-month bill fluctuations can opt for the Budget Billing program, which allows customers to pay the same amount each month for a set period. Budget Billing does not lower rates or costs but does offer a more predictable bill.
HOW YOU CAN HELP LOW-INCOME CUSTOMERS THIS WINTER
To help those in need, customers can donate to MidAmerican’s I CARE program. I CARE provides funding to local community action agencies to assist low-income residents with heating bills and home weatherization.
Customer donations fund I CARE, together with a 25% match from MidAmerican. Tax-deductible donations to the I CARE program stay within the local community and go directly to help those in need. MidAmerican customers can donate to the I CARE program by noting the donation amount on their monthly bill or pledging online.
