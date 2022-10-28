DES MOINES, Iowa — With the winter heating season around the corner, applications for the state-administered, federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, are open. The funding is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance.

In addition to LIHEAP, there may be other assistance available. Customers are urged to contact their local community action agency about payment assistance options, as well as the state agency that administers low-income energy assistance.

