Bridging Yankton Initiates Grant Program Aimed At Nonprofits

A Yankton-area group is making it easier for other entities to help raise awareness of suicide and mental health issues.
According to a press release, Bridging Yankton, Pathways to Hope, Help & Healing is initiating a grant program “for local nonprofit organizations to aid projects that are consistent with Bridging Yankton’s mission to raise awareness of suicide and mental health, to reduce the stigma associated with it and to help people access resources in the community.”
Bridging Yankton board member Pat Garrity told the Press & Dakotan that his group has already done a number of outreach activities.
“When we’ve done our walks, we’ve been able to do different programming,” he said. “We’ve been doing programming in the past with the school district. We’ve done some retreats and we also did the crisis texting program.”
He said the group now wants to help make it easier for other local organizations to do the same.
“What we thought we’d do for the community was develop a grant program in which we could evaluate people’s different ideas of what they’d like to have funded — a project to help bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention,” he said. “What we want to do is get science-based and evidence-based education programs.”
Garrity said the Yankton School District has been a helpful partner in the endeavor.
“We’ve asked the guidance counselors from the school system — from elementary right on up to high school — ‘What would be helpful for them? What would they like to still fund,’” he said. “They have contributed some ideas and some process and are going to help with some potential grant requests.
According to the release, Bridging Yankton is looking to give grants to organizations that:
• Host events or media campaigns to reduce mental health-related stigma targeting either the general public or more specific populations; or
• Provide educational workshops, seminars or other such events to service providers (e.g. medical doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers, police, EMTs, educators and firefighters) to improve the knowledge and response of existing mental health resources; or
• Support educational programs with a focus on mental health.
Garrity said the group has around $20,000 it could allocate toward the grant program.
“Some of these programs will only be a year, which is what we’re trying to look at here first because they would be pilot-type programs,” he said. “There’s the real strong potential of some of those pilot programs being so successful that we could continue funding them.”
He said initial grants could run around $500-$1,000, but other amounts are possible. Since the grant program was approved at Bridging Yankton’s May meeting, some applications have come in from the school district.
Though Bridging Yankton’s main fundraising opportunity — the annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk — has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Garrity said the group is looking at alternate ways to fundraise.
“We don’t think we’re going to do very much fundraising because there is no walk,” he said. “We will have Facebook out there and we will have donation opportunities for people to donate to the cause.”
He added that the goal of the grant program is ultimately to provide groups with the resources necessary to move forward and make it easier to talk about suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
“We’ll do our best to provide enough education so that we can reduce the stigma,” he said.
For more information on the grant program, visit Bridging Yankton’s Facebook page. Organizations interested in the grant program are encouraged to email garrity@iw.net for a grant application.
