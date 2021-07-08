Dry Times On The River

OMAHA, Neb. – Because of historic drought, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is enacting water conservation measures for the upper Missouri River basin during the next five months.
The measures run through the second half of the navigation season, ending Dec. 1 at the mouth of the Missouri River, the Corps announced Thursday.
Very dry conditions continue to plague the upper basin above Sioux City. The June runoff in the upper basin was 52% of average, with the long-range forecast calling for continued hot, dry weather.
As a result, the Corps has adjusted its 2021 forecast for upper basin runoff to 15.6 million acre-feet (MAF), 60% of average. Such runoff amount would be the 10th driest year in the upper Basin since 1898.
The Missouri River will contain enough water to meet needs, the Corps’ John Remus said Thursday. He serves as chief of the Missouri River basin water management division.
“There is plenty there for all the users: municipal, industrial, irrigation and whatever (sources) draw on the reservoir,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
However, river channel conditions and other factors may affect the ability to access the water, Remus said. As a result, users must take steps to ensure they can reach the river itself, he added.
“We don’t provide the operator with guaranteed access,” he said.
On July 1, the Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton were reduced from 30,500 cfs to 28,500 cfs, according to the Corps. Gavins Point releases will be based the rest of the navigation season on a daily check of lower Missouri River flow conditions.
Gavins Point will likely maintain higher releases this winter, according to the Corps’ Mike Swenson. “We’re looking at 12,000 cfs for winter releases. We won’t be reducing releases to 9,000 cfs,” he said.
In addition, the Corps anticipates hydropower production of 8.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) this year, down from the annual average of 9.5 billion kWh, Swenson said.
The drought on the plains isn’t the only reason for the reduced runoff.
Mountain snowpack in the upper basin melted out in mid- to late June, several weeks earlier than normal, according to a Corps news release. The mountain snowpack peaked above Fort Peck in late March was at 86% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach peaked in late April at 96% of average. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15.
According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, approximately 74% of the Missouri River basin is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, an increase of 9% since the end of May. The seasonal drought outlook, which extends through September, shows conditions will persist or expand across the upper basin.
The Great Plains could receive precipitation over the next week, according to Doug Kluck with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City. The rainfall may drop on northern and eastern Nebraska and southeast South Dakota, he said.
“This won’t be a life saver, though,” he said, noting the anticipated amount won’t make up for the huge rainfall deficit.
For July 15-21, the outlook calls for a return of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, Kluck said. “It was dry the first two weeks of the month, and it looks likely to remain dry the final two weeks,” he said.
The long-range drought outlook isn’t going away without a large amount of ongoing rain, which may be difficult at this point, Kluck said.
“We need a good rain, which generally doesn’t happen this time of the year,” he said. “Generally, it happens during the fall and winter months.”
Also, the NWS issued a La Nina watch Thursday, looking for the presence and strength of the weather pattern arriving from the Pacific Ocean, Kluck said.
In the meantime, the U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show degrading conditions in the heartland states, including the worst possible levels.
“In the long term, we’re looking at a dry season,” Kluck said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.