VERMILLION — Former Clay County Sheriff Raymond “Dusty” Passick died Monday morning, Oct. 3.
The Clay County Sheriff’s office shared the news on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon.
The announcement reads:
It is with profound sadness that we must announce the passing of Retired Clay County Sheriff Raymond “Dusty” Passick. Dusty Passick served Clay County for 30 years, first as a deputy sheriff and then sheriff for 22 of the 30 years and served as president of the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association in 1995.
After his retirement in 2003, Dusty returned to serve as a Clay County Commission from 2008 until 2016.
Dusty leaves behind his legacy of ethical decision making and a fair, problem-solving approach to public safety. His manner of thinking and method of management of the Office of Clay County Sheriff is so deeply infused into the current staff that his service to the citizens of Clay County continues in his absence.
Funeral service planning has been entrusted to the Hansen Funeral home in Vermillion. Arrangements are pending.
