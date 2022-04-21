WAKONDA — All-new windows, lights, paint and outdoor structures were part of recent renovations at Wakonda Heritage Manor — Avera Health. A team of many made the changes come to life.
Among the contributors was Douglas Sharples-Schmidt, a 17-year-old Wakonda student. He works as a dietary assistant at the facility, and as an Eagle Scout candidate, he dedicated his efforts to gather funds, hire a contractor and help complete the community’s gazebo.
In addition, the facility hired several Wakonda contractors including Ganschow Construction, Nelsen Electric, Mullinix Carpet and Flooring, and Johnston Painting to complete the renovation project.
“We’re excited to see our residents enjoy our newly renovated spa and salon, along with all of the other improvements this team helped us complete,” said Robin Stockland, Long-Term Care Administrator for Sunset Manor Irene and Wakonda Heritage Manor — Avera Health. “With the help of two low-interest loans, we were able to really make a difference for our residents by creating an environment that feels more like home.”
In addition to the internal upgrades, contractors replaced soffits and other exterior features at the community, which is home to more than 30 residents. With the help of Clay-Union Electric Cooperative, Stockland and the facility board applied for and received Rural Electric Economic Development funds that support business development and growth.
Funds from the federal Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program also helped make the home more comfortable and enjoyable for both residents and staff.
“COVID-19 led to a number of delays, but we are very grateful for the agencies and businesses who helped us complete our project,” Stockland said.
The combined efforts over two years led to a fully renovated dining area and living spaces, updated bathrooms and the new gazebo.
Learn more about Avera’s commitment to quality long-term care at Avera.org/services/senior-living. You can learn more about Wakonda Heritage Manor — Avera Health on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.