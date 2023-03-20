According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the federal public health emergency (PHE) declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic will expire on May 11.
However, the pandemic isn’t over.
“Just because the PHE declaration ends doesn’t mean that, magically, COVID goes away,” Dr. David Basel, vice president of Clinical Quality for the Avera Medical Group, told the Press & Dakotan. “We tend to discuss it more as the PHE ‘unwinding’ because there are some things that will go into effect May 11, but many other things are going to occur in a staged fashion over time.”
Avera hospitals are still treating about 40 COVID patients per day, he noted.
Medications and treatments from the pandemic are tied to different emergency use authorizations (EUA).
“Most of the lab tests, COVID therapeutics and vaccines that have come on board during the pandemic went through EUAs to bring them to market as quickly as possible,” Basel said. “Those emergency-use authorizations aren’t tied to the PHE declaration, they are separate, so they won’t just go away in May.”
Treatments that are still effective, like the antiviral Paxlovid, will continue to move through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval process. EUAs for treatments that are no longer effective, like monoclonal antibodies, will be allowed to expire, he said.
Not all health care departments will see the same changes at the same time, he noted.
“The highest risk group is still the elderly, particularly those in long-term care,” Basel said. “So, where we might be able to back out more in other settings, in the higher-risk settings we will probably be slower to change some of our policies, like masking.”
He also cited telemedicine, noting that the PHE left health care providers with some flexibility when it came to implementing telemedicine.
“Every 60 days, every patient in a nursing home needs to have a physician visit and that generally needs to be an in-person visit,” Basel said. “The PHE gives them the flexibility to do that periodic visit via telemedicine virtually. Many physicians have continued to do that through the pandemic. Now the PHE is ending, and we will need to go back to doing those in person.”
Also, much of the flexibility given to long-term care facilities regarding documentation will return to normal, he said.
Dr. Victoria Walker, Avera Health’s medical director for Long-Term Care, has been serving on the committee to examine what the effect will be for Avera’s Sister James long-term care facility when the PHE expires.
“I would completely agree. Unwinding is a good way to think about this,” she said. “I don’t think a family member or a resident living in long-term care is going to notice any major changes happening on May 12.”
However, one area where they will see change involves moving patients to new rooms within the facility, Walker said.
“During the pandemic, staff needed to be able to make (room) changes quickly and get people diagnosed with COVID quickly shifted to different rooms,” she said. “The normal way you used to do a room change at a nursing home is, people get a choice, and they get notified ahead of time and find a compatible roommate.”
That was temporarily done away with during COVID, Walker said, and is one of the things family members will likely notice once the PHE expires, Walker said.
“There are other parts of rules that were put into place that have already expired,” she said. “I would imagine that families have already been seeing more flexibility in terms of visiting: who needs to mask, who can see the person and who can touch the person. All those rules went away months ago.”
Staff is still masking, and there is masking in public spaces, but family members can remove their masks when visiting and give hugs. Residents are not required to wear masks, Walker said.
“(Meanwhile), COVID reporting requirements are going to stay in effect after the PHE is over,” she said. “The expectation that residents and families will continue to be notified when there are COVID-19 infections in the building will also stay in effect.”
Nursing homes will handle COVID in much the same way they handled influenza before the pandemic: based on clinical indications and in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Walker said.
“The last couple of years have been so difficult for residents, for families and for the staff that consider these residents to be like family,” she said. “We appreciate the absolute dedication of (all) those that have stuck in there through all these difficult, conflicting changes and we are grateful to be able to start getting back to a more normal way of carrying on in the future.”
