• Joseph Hansen, 28, Tabor, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for first-degree petty theft.
• Sarah Cargin, 34, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for driving with a suspended license and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Gary Antoine Sr., 47, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Shield Thunder Bull, 38, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic), false imprisonment (misdemeanor), interruption of communications (misdemeanor) and intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism.
