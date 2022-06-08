South Dakota recorded 970 new COVID-19 infections and saw the number of active cases rise above 2,000 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state’s number of active cases rose to 2,175, a 29% increase from last week. It marked the first time that active cases have been above the 2,000 mark since March 23.
Meanwhile, active hospitalizations declined by three to 49. There were 34 new hospitalizations posted.
No new deaths were reported for the second straight week. The state’s COVID death toll remained at 2,928.
Yankton County reported 14 new cases — the third straight week of double-digit increases — along with nine new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 51.
Other statistics from Wednesday included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (1) — Bon Homme County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 16.4% (+2.2%);
• New Area Cases (56/-1 from last week) — Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +6; Clay County, +11; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +11; Turner County, +5; Union County, +6; Yankton County, +14;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (163/+19) — Bon Homme County, 6 (+2); Charles Mix County, 24 (+1); Clay County, 22 (+4); Douglas County, 1 (+1); Hutchinson County, 30 (+7); Turner County, 8 (+3); Union County, 21 (-5); Yankton County, 51 (+5).
• Area S.D. Community Spread — SUBSTANTIAL: Charles Mix, Union; HIGH: Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton.
