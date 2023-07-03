A severe thunderstorm in Yankton County Monday afternoon produced a reported tornado west of Lesterville and brought hail to other parts of the area.
According to scanner traffic from Yankton County Emergency Management personnel, a funnel cloud was reported approximately three miles west of Lesterville in northwest Yankton County at about 4 p.m. The funnel then reportedly dropped down to the ground, where it stayed for a few minutes. Tornado sirens were reportedly activated in Lesterville.
The tornado eventually rose up into the clouds and disappeared.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Yankton County at 3:40 p.m. It was posted until 4:15 p.m.
Another tornado was also said to be reported in the Tabor area at 4:20 p.m.
A tornado warning was issued for northeast Bon Homme and west-central Yankton counties until 4:45 p.m. Monday.
There were also reports of moderate rain and hail. Some of the hail was reported in the Utica area near where a storm did considerable damage to crops and some buildings on June 24.
The weather spotted were told to stand down at about 4:45 p.m.
There were no reports of damage as of this writing.
