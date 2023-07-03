A severe thunderstorm in Yankton County Monday afternoon produced a reported tornado west of Lesterville and brought hail to other parts of the area.

According to scanner traffic from Yankton County Emergency Management personnel, a funnel cloud was reported approximately three miles west of Lesterville in northwest Yankton County at about 4 p.m. The funnel then reportedly dropped down to the ground, where it stayed for a few minutes. Tornado sirens were reportedly activated in Lesterville.

