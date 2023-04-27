The rock band Pop Evil has been announced as the Saturday headlining act at Yankton’s 2023 Riverboat Days.
The band joins a festival line-up that includes rising country music star Megan Moroney as the Friday headliner.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 10:33 pm
The Yankton Riverboat Days Board of Directors officially announced the musical lineup in a press release Thursday.
Pop Evil is a hard rock band formed in Michigan in 2001. During its career, the group has achieved four gold singles: “Torn to Pieces,” “Trenches,” “Footsteps” and “100 in a 55.” Other hits include “Breathe Again” and “Eye of the Storm.” Earlier this month, the group released its sixth studio album, “Skeletons,” and is currently touring in Europe.
Opening for Pop Evil on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Riverside Park will be Plus, an all-female rock band whose debut album featured the Billboard Top 40 singles “Hate” and “Better off Alone.” Also on the bill is local band Rock Hardys.
The Riverboat Days committee also announced that the opening acts for the Megan Moroney concert on Friday, Aug. 18, are Rowan Grace and Frank Ray. One of the Black Hills brightest rising stars, Grace skyrocketed into the spotlight last year when she was selected to participate in Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice.” She made it to the final rounds of the show and earned countless fans across the country. Ray is a former police officer turned country singer known for his stunning vocals and southwest spice he brings to the stage.
For more information, follow the Yankton Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival Facebook page or go to riverboatdays.com.
