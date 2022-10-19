South Dakota reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in both Yankton and Clay counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
For Yankton County, it was the 60th death overall and was posted a week after the DOH amended the county total downward by one.
Clay County’s fatality was its 25th overall and the first reported since Aug. 10.
South Dakota’s three new deaths raised the state toll to 3,049.
Current hospitalizations were at 63, up one from last week. There were 38 new hospitalizations reported. New area hospitalizations were reported in Clay (+1) and Yankton (+1) counties.
New area South Dakota cases were as follows: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +26; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, 0; Union County, +1; and Yankton County, +10.
