Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Union County during Tuesday’s daily update by the state.
However, an increase in COVID-19 testing across South Dakota did not result in a big surge in overall new cases in the Tuesday report.
Union County’s (county seat: Elk Point) new positive tests raised the county’s total to 86 known cases, of which 56 are recovered. There have been a total of 595 tests processed in the county for a test infection rate of 14.4%.
Overall, South Dakota reported 67 new positive tests Tuesday, giving it a total of 4,653 known cases. There have been 37,038 tests processed at state and commercial labs, creating a test infection rate of 12.5%.
The state reported 1,755 new tests Tuesday, a significant increase due in large part to a mass-testing program being conducted in nursing home facilities. In a media briefing Tuesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reiterated that the first phase of testing is being done in counties with substantial community spread.
The number of recoveries rose by 113 to 3,528, while the number of active cases dipped by 46 to 1,075.
The number of total hospitalizations across the state during the pandemic rose to 378, with the number of currently hospitalized rising by seven to 106.
No new deaths were reported. South Dakota currently has 50 deaths tied to COVID-19.
Also locally, Hutchinson County (Olivet) reported a new positive test, its fourth overall. The previous three cases are considered recovered. There have been 175 tests processed for a test infection rate of 2.2%.
Yankton County reported no new positive tests, keeping its total at 51. Another new recovered case was reported Tuesday, its 34th. The county has seen 1,296 total tests processed for a test infection rate of 3.9%.
In Nebraska, Knox County (Center) reported one new positive test as of late Monday night, its ninth overall. The county has had 128 tests processed for a test infection rate of 7%.
The state reported 221 new positive tests as of late Monday, giving the state 12,355 known cases. There have been 88,350 tests processed, including approximately 2,300 new test results reported Monday.
No new deaths were reported. The state’s toll remains at 150.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), 35 new positive tests and a total of 1,012 new tests were reported Tuesday. The county now has 2,639 known cases and has processed 10,528 tests for a test infection rate of 25%.
Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported, giving Woodbury County a total of 30.
